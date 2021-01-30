Stacks Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.18 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Stacks has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $325.63 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00131247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00263034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00064858 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,389.93 or 0.91912646 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks’ genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

Stacks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

