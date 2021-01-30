Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Trading Down 7.9%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) shares were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 952,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,592,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.59.

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Stable Road Acquisition by 9.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.