S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Shares of STBA stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. 189,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,741. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $998.50 million, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

