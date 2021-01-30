SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

SRAX opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. SRAX has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. Equities analysts forecast that SRAX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRAX stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SRAX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

