SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SRAX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRAX stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SRAX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. SRAX has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

