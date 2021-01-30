Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading 8.6% Higher

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $222.58 and last traded at $219.91. 12,463,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 9,408,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.66 and a 200-day moving average of $179.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

