Sport and Leisure Price Reaches $0.0688 on Exchanges (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $46.68 million and approximately $461,596.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00079800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.96 or 0.00882683 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000931 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00015977 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00037617 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure (SNL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

