Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,428 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 31,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of SRC opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.94 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

