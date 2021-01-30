Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Spire were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spire by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Spire by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Cfra cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $61.19 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

