SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises 7.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 46.2% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $425.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $452.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

