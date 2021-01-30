SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,063.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 224,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 213,975 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after buying an additional 120,818 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,334,000 after buying an additional 74,841 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,354,000.

SLYV stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $74.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

