SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,810,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,918 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 310,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. 4,628,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,905. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

