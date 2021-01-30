SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) Trading Up 1.6%

SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $72.71. Approximately 239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF stock. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Courier Capital LLC owned about 1.91% of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

