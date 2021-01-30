Sparkle Loyalty Reaches Market Capitalization of $48,432.73 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $48,432.73 and $224.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00131128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00263218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00065865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064931 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,599.19 or 0.92453390 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

