SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SGRP opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 million, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

