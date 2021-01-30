SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SGRP opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 million, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

