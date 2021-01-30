S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $317.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.