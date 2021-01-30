Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Short Interest Update

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sow Good stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sow Good has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

About Sow Good

