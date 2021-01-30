South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Shares of South State stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. South State has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

