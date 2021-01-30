Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Announces None Dividend of $0.27

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) announced a None dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of SFBC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

