Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 19.7%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) fell 19.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $12.23. 31,106,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 23,908,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRNE. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. Research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

