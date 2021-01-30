SOLVE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $520,768.00 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $35.67 million and approximately $520,768.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,709,629 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

SOLVE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

