SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.44

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and traded as high as $41.80. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 397,955 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.34.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.