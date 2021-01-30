Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SQM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

