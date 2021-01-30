Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 9,270,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,971,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

