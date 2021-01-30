SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.26

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.26 and traded as low as $16.19. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 4,955 shares trading hands.

SNCAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

