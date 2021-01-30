Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,790,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,801,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Snap-on by 13.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $179.99 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $193.02. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total transaction of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,146,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

