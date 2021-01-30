SmileyCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $698,578.89 and approximately $337.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.