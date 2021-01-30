Smartlands Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,579.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $81,579.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00859626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00050632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.08 or 0.04281388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017905 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

Smartlands Network Token Trading

Smartlands Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.