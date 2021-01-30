Skyline Champion (SKY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $322.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.25 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

SKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

