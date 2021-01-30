Skycoin (SKY) Market Capitalization Tops $10.90 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and $1.10 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00129142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00259777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00065236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00063778 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,503.34 or 0.90903403 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

