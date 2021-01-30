SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) (LON:SBTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.00

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) (LON:SBTX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.95 ($0.56), with a volume of 2403848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

The company has a market capitalization of £61.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.55.

In other SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) news, insider Douglas John Quinn sold 126,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £20,255.20 ($26,463.55).

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. The company focuses on the development of SkinBiotix technology for use in cosmetic, infection control, and eczema applications. It has an agreement with Croda International Plc for the design and manufacture of a new active cosmetic skincare ingredient based on its SkinBiotix skin microbiome technology.

