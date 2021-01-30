Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. 140166 cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.60.

SKX stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

