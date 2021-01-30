Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. 140166 cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.60.
SKX stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
