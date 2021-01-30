SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) declared a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has raised its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $66.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $36,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

