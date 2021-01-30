Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sirius XM shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The coronavirus outbreak is expected to hurt subscriber, advertising and equipment revenues in the near term. The company is facing significant competition in the music streaming market, which is currently dominated by the likes of Spotify and Apple. Moreover, higher royalty expenses along with increasing music licensing costs are expected to keep margins under pressure besides rising subscriber acquisition costs. Further, the company has a leveraged balance sheet that doesn’t bode well for investors. Nevertheless, SiriusXM’s subscriber base expansion is expected to continue owing to a strong content portfolio and expanded podcast efforts. Moreover, its availability on Amazon Echo, Alexa and Google assistant is expected to expand subscriber base further.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 264.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 44.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 78,264 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Sirius XM by 19.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 65,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

