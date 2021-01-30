Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Short Interest Up 405.2% in January

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 405.2% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 657,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SINO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,271. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 186.24% and a negative return on equity of 192.42%.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.