Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGAPY stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides communication, infotainment, and technology services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as telecommunication equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses.

