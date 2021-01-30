Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SGAPY stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile
