Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $25.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $464,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBGI opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.