SimpliFi Inc. Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NULG stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. 69,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64.

