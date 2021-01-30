Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

