Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 495 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average is $136.39.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

