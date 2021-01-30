Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 491 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $100.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

