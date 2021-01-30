Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 170 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 170 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 88.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after buying an additional 1,140,409 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 314.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $154,791,000 after purchasing an additional 762,438 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 54.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $78,992,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 584,313 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

