Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,536,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period.

MTN stock opened at $265.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.93.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

