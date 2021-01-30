Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $1,129,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $153.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.54 and its 200-day moving average is $143.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $165.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

