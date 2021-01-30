Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $159,953.00. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $94.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The Toro Company has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $102.00.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.