Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

