Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 9.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 459,975 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 60.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corteva by 141.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $39.86 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

