Simmons First National Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.