Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SLVRF opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

