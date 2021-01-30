Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Siltronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Siltronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SSLLF stock opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.04. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $172.24.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

